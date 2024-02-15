People can create their own trees at a workshop for those wanting to 'grow their own'.

The three-hour practical workshop will provide guidance about how to graft fruit trees and turn those attending into amateur propagators.

According to Nigel Baylem from Stamford Community Orchard Group, grafting is a mark of gardening expertise, but it is also easy to learn and fun to do.

A previous fruit tree grafting workshop

He said: "In this hands-on workshop you will graft and take home a low-maintenance fruit tree that can produce fruit organically without harmful spraying."

The workshop is £20 per person to be paid in cash and includes a grafted tree of a local heritage variety to take away.

It takes place on Saturday, February 24 from 10am at Rutland Showground in Oakham and will be lead by Gareth Powell, Denis Smith and Adam Cade.

People will be given new gardening skills

Participants are asked to dress for the weather and bring, if possible, a thin-bladed pocket knife and hand pruners.