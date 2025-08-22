Dachshunds of all shapes and sizes and their owners are being invited for an evening stroll through the grounds of a 450-year-old garden.

Easton Walled Gardens is set to host its second ‘Sausage Stroll’ on Sunday, August 24, marking the event’s return after six years.

The gardens will be open from 4.30pm to 6.30pm after closing to the public.

Easton Walled Gardens is set to host its second 'Sausage Stroll' next month. Picture: Submitted

Owner Ursula Cholmeley said: “We last ran this event in 2019 before covid and are delighted to bring it back.

“It will be noisy but great fun to see lots of dachshunds and their families enjoying the gardens.”

Admission costs £12 for adults, £5 for children and dogs go free.

There will also be plenty of opportunities to snap a few pictures.