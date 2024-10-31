If you think the US elections get messy, then spare an evening to learn about one held here, in 1734.

The 18th Century was renowned for bribery and corruption at elections.

But in 1734 violence between Whigs and Tories in the pocket borough of Stamford became the worst the country ever experienced.

William Stukeley was vicar of All Saints in Stamford

William Stukeley, then vicar of All Saints, recorded the sequence of threats and underhand tactics that escalated into a pitched battle between the political parties two days before the election was held.

A copy of Stukeley’s findings was presented to the Whig prime minister, Sir Robert Walpole, and this evidence has survived to be the subject of a talk 290 years later.

John Smith, a published author on Stukeley, will present the Stamford Local History Society talk at 7.30pm on Thursday (November 7) in Stamford Methodist Church Hall in Barn Hill. Teas and coffees will be served from 7pm. Entry is £5 for visitors and £2 for society members.

John Smith

It will be John’s last public lecture.