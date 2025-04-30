RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season five winner Ginger Johnson is set to dazzle a town stage with a whirlwind evening of comedy, costumes and chaos.

The acclaimed drag performer will bring An Evening With Ginger Johnson to Grantham’s Guildhall Theatre on Saturday, May 3.

The show promises high-energy numbers, laugh-out-loud comedy, eye-catching costumes and live vocals in what is expected to be a vibrant and unforgettable performance.

Catch RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Ginger Johnson live at the Guildhall on May 3.

Following the success of previous drag nights at the venue, including appearances by Baga Chipz and Danny Beard, Ginger’s arrival continues the Guildhall’s growing reputation for bold and crowd-pleasing entertainment.

The performance starts at 8pm and will run for one hour and 40 minutes, including an interval.

Tickets are priced from £18 to £25, and are available through the Guildhall Arts Centre website with a VIP meet and greet option available for £35.

VIP ticket holders can meet Ginger in the Newton Room between 6pm and 7pm, ahead of the show’s start.

Open to ages 16 and over, the event was previously scheduled for April 11 but has been moved to its new May date.