Four-legged friends will be allowed to explore walled gardens with their owners throughout March.

Dogs are welcome at the Easton Walled Gardens on four Sundays throughout March, which are March 2, 9, 16 and 23 from 11am until 4pm.

The Coffee Room will also be open, selling homemade cakes and refreshments until 4pm, and The Courtyard Shops will also be open until 4pm.

Dogs can join their owns at Easton Walled Gardens in March

People are advised to bring socialised dogs who are not in season, and they should be kept on leads at all times.

Find out more at www.visiteaston.co.uk.

Normal admission applies and dogs are free.