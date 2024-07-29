Village residents can enjoy live music, classic cars, and a fun dog show at a gala.

Colsterworth will host its annual gala on Saturday (August 3) at the Village Hall and Sports and Social Club.

This family-friendly event offers free entry and runs from 1pm till late.

Attendees can enjoy live music, a fun dog show, craft stalls, and a barbecue.

Additional attractions include face painting, an interactive dance class, Nova Catering, and a display of classic cars.

A sports tournament will also be held, ensuring entertainment for all ages.