The parents of a toddler whose life was cut short by a little-known disease are hosting a family fun day to raise awareness and funds.

Katie Youngs and Dan Rodgers, from Stamford, are organising the family event at Essendine Village Hall on Saturday, July 26 to spread the word about Kawasaki disease which took their son Tommy’s life at the age of just 14 months.

The day will feature a disco, car boot sale, raffle, bouncy castle, bar and food stalls, and kicks off at 11am.

Tommy Rodgers

The fun continues into the evening when the village hall stages a Music Bingo Night from 7.30pm, hosted by Rutland-based Hat’s Funny Comedy promoter Ian Hayes.

Proceeds from the day will go to Societi, a charity which raises awareness of Kawasaki and funds training for medical professionals on how to spot the disease and treat it.

At the event, Katie will also be selling a new illustrated book about Tommy’s life, written by Bourne author Bea Maskery, which is available for £10, with proceeds to Societi.

The fun starts at 11am

The Music Bingo is part of the family fun day for Societi and Tommy Rodgers

Tickets cost £10 for the Music Bingo Night, with cash prizes and drinks to be won. They are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/hatsfunnycomedy or by calling Thomo on 07977 696646.

Kawasaki disease, which particularly affects children under five, causes inflammation of the blood vessels but it can be treated if spotted early.

The symptoms of Kawasaki Disease

Katie and Bea hope the book will raise awareness of Kawasaki disease and its symptoms

Unfortunately Kawasaki also shares certain symptoms with other illnesses, such as fever and a rash, which can lead to a late diagnosis, reducing the chance of effective treatment.