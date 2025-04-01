An exciting programme of Easter activities is on offer to families in April.

Art and crafts, theatre performances and ballet workshops are just some of the activities on offer during the Easter half-term in Grantham and Stamford.

To kick it off, on Saturday, April 5, a performance of The Princess and the Frog will mark the start of the theatre season at the Guildhall theatre in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham.

Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary's Street

Later that afternoon, there will be a special ballet workshop led by Let’s All Dance Ballet company.

Elsewhere, at the Stamford Arts Centre on the same day, The Frog and The Princess (And Other Stories) will be performed.

Screenings of Six The Musical Live! Will also be showcased on Sunday, April 6 and Tuesday, April 8 at Stamford Arts Centre.

Grantham Civic Society wants youngsters to take pictures of interesting Grantham buildings for its photo competition.

On April 12, an Easter copper workshop will take place at the Guildhall with Shalini Austin.

For younger children, an Easter craft morning will take place on April 17, with crafts suitable for children aged two years and over.

Amateur detectives can enjoy The Mystery of Stamford Arts Centre on Thursday, April 10 as an interactive adventure blends live board game elements with a thrilling evidence hunt.

Energetic toddlers will be able to let off some chocolate-fuelled energy with a Disco Toddlers Easter party on April 14.

Wyndham Park.

A breathtaking planetarium show, suitable for all ages, will also be shown at both venues as Wonderdome Planetarium comes to Stamford Arts Centre on April 15 at the Guildhall on April 16.

A special Easter trail day will then take place in Grantham’s Wyndham Park on Saturday, April 19, where young adventurers are invited to help the white rabbit find his way back to Wyndham Wonderland.

Families are invited to join the trail between 11am and 3pm. Tickets cost £3, which include a sweet reward and can be booked at www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/wyndham-park-easter-trail-2025.

As well as the trail, an Easter Bonnet parade and competition will take place at 12pm.

The much-loved Easter Duck Race, organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham Kesteven, will take place at 1pm. Ducks cost £1 to play.