A folk band is coming to the county in March.

Police Dog Hogan will perform at the Guildhall Arts Centre in Grantham on Saturday, March 8 from 7.30pm.

The band is formed of seven members, who are: James Studholme on guitar and vocals, Eddie Bishop on the fiddle and mandolin, Tim Dowling on the banjo and steel guitar, Emily Norris on the trumpet, Shahen Galichian on accordion and piano, Don Bowen on bass and Alistair Hamer on drums.

Police Dog Hogan are coming to Grantham.

They combine the sounds of all these instruments to create a country-folk sound that has gained a large following over the years.

They have played dozens of festivals, including Glastonbury, Cropredy, Cornbury, Kendall Calling, Black Deer and the Sidmouth Folk Festival.

In 2014, the band were only one of three UK bands invited to Nashville to perform at the Americana Music Association Awards where DJ Bob Harris, who attended the awards, signed them up for a recording deal.

The band soon built up their success, after being nominated for best original song at the AMA-UK awards for their song Devon Brigade.

In 2020, they then released their first Christmas single, entitled ‘My First Christmas Alone’.

After the release of their album Overground in 2022, it spent four weeks at the top of the UK folk albums chart.

The band then spent much of 2023 in the studio, recording and releasing singles.

To buy tickets to their Grantham show, go to https://www.guildhallartscentre.com/whats-on/all-shows/police-dog-hogan.

Tickets cost £20.