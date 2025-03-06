Home   What's On   Article

Serena Smith and Friends to perform at Ron Dawson Memorial Hall in Corby Glen

By Katie Green
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 05:00, 06 March 2025

A night of traditional Celtic music is coming to a village.

Serena Smith and Friends will perform at the Ron Dawson Memorial Hall in Corby Glen on Friday, March 21 at 7pm.

The four-piece instrumental Celtic fusion band puts a modern flair on folk music.

Serena Smith & Friends will be performing at the Ron Dawson Memorial Hall in Corby Glen

Serena is a classically trained fiddler with 30 years of experience. Her band mates combine fiddle, guitar, bass and drums to create a unique sound.

The group brings a fresh twist to traditional folk music, with their innovative arrangements and unexpected surprises.

From funky grooves and bluegrass twangs, to rock rhythms and jazz improvisations, their music spans a wide range of styles and genres for audiences to enjoy.

As well as this, Serena’s skills as a caller means audiences can join in a lively ceilidh dance during the group’s performance.

Alongside original compositions there are also covers of local folk tunes.

Tickets are available at https://www.serenasmithmusic.com/my-celtic-fusion-band.html.

Tickets cost £13.

