A diverse collection of art has gone on display at a new exhibition.

Taking place at Stamford Arts Centre gallery in St Mary’s Street until Saturday, August 30, ‘Diversity’ showcases work by artists, photographers, needleworkers, poets and writers.

The free-to-visit exhibition is a celebration of some of the projects and people Stamford Diversity Group supports.

The Stamford Arts Centre exhibition runs until the end of August. Photo: Tony Nero

Yvette Diaz-Munoz, who chairs Stamford Diversity Group, said: “As well as showcasing previous projects such as art by HMP Stocken inmates, artistic interpretations of poems by local poets and our Stamford Stories photographic portraits of local creatives of varying heritages, we also have some new work.

“Alongside an extensive show of photographs by Stamford Ukrainian Oleksii Klitovchenko we also have original paintings by Marina Stognieva, sketches by Ella in conjunction with Dementia Support, dresses sewn and embroidered by a local Afghan family, a special educational needs journal supporting a project to raise awareness of neurodivergency, and a display of ‘zines and comics in support of the trans community.

Stamford Diversity Group aims to promote an integrated community, removing stigma around marginalised people and giving representation to all.

Marina Stognieva with Yvette Diaz-Munoz. Photo: Tony Nero

The gallery is open 9am to 5pm seven days a week, and some evenings depending on what is on at the arts centre.