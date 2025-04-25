Home   What's On   Article

Stamford Model Railway Show to be held by Market Deeping Model Railway Club at Stamford Welland Academy on May 10 and 11

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 05:00, 25 April 2025

A show that attracts about 2,000 visitors each year will be back over the weekend of May 10 and 11.

Stamford Model Railway Show, organised by Market Deeping Model Railway Club, returns to Stamford Welland Academy in Green Lane with 30 layouts to look at, 21 trade stands to browse, plus refreshments and entertainment.

Displays will include model versions of Peterborough East Station, 'Mosquito Falls', 'Little Lechlade' and 'St Jude's Bay.

Last year’s show appealed to all ages
Nene Valley Railway will attend, The Battle of Britain Locomotive Society (92 Squadron) and there will be a train simulator attraction, as used to train freight train drivers.

Hot food will be available from Grasmere Farm and there will be a garden railway for children.

Laurie Calvert at last year’s show
There is free parking and the site is accessible. Tickets are available from www.mdmrc.org.

