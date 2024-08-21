A 43” inch television and afternoon tea at Fortum and Mason are among the prizes on offer at a village fete.

The event will be hosted in the grounds of Swinstead Hall over the bank holiday weekend to raise money for St Mary’s Church in the village.

Entertainment will include games, stalls, a bouncy castle, raffle and refreshments.

It takes place on Monday, August 26 from 2.30pm until 4.30pm at Swinstead Hall, NG33 4PH.