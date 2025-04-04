People with green fingers are preparing to showcase their plots through an inspirational open gardens event.

Under the National Garden Scheme, dozens of beautiful private gardens across the area will be open to visitors this spring and summer.

While many participating gardens’ opening dates have not yet been announced, people can make bookings for those that open earliest, and for those catering for group bookings.

Daffodils in the private South Gardens at Burghley House near Stamford. Photo: National Garden Scheme

One of the first to open in this area is the private South Gardens of Burghley House, near Stamford, which will be open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday (April 5 and 6).

Visitors to Burghley can see a spectacular display of spring bulbs in a park-style setting with magnificent trees, and Capability Brown's famous lake and summerhouse.

Tickets are £10 for adults and £8.50 for children in advance from tinyurl.com/NGSburghley.

Easton Walled Gardens near Stoke Rochford are open for the scheme from 11am to 4pm on Good Friday, April 18. The cottage garden, vegetable garden and woodland walk are part of the experience. Tickets are £12 for adults, £5 for children from tinyurl.com/NGSeaston

The themed gardens of Deene Park at Deene, near Corby, are open from midday to 4pm on Sunday, April 27. They include a rose garden, The Golden Garden and The White Garden. Tickets are £10 for adults, children free from tinyurl.com/NGSdeene

People can arrange to visit The Plant Lovers’ Garden in Morton, near Bourne. The garden is packed with plants showcasing colour, form, texture, planting combinations and conditions. The guided tour reveals stories behind the design and planting, and there will be a wide variety of plants for sale.

The Plant Lovers’ Garden is open by arrangement for groups of up to 40 people. An adult ticket is £6.50, with accompanied children able to visit for free. For information email Danny and Sophie at plantloversgarden@outlook.com mentioning the National Garden Scheme.

Last year the National Garden Scheme donated more than £3.5 million to charities, with the lion’s share going to causes supporting nursing and healthcare.