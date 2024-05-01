Visitors will get a sneak peek at a historic walled garden, currently being refurbished, over the bank holiday weekend.

Alongside its annual bluebell walk, guests are invited to Harlaxton Manor, near Grantham, from Friday (May 3) until Monday, May 6, to get a first glimpse at the walled garden, currently undergoing a refurbishment.

Alongside a 45-minute walk through the estate’s woodlands, visitors will see the works that have taken place in the walled garden, including a new sensory garden, medicinal garden and orchard, as well as a new educational hub.

A drawing of what the walled garden will look like at Harlaxton Manor.

Ian Welsh, project director of the walled garden at Harlaxton Manor, said: “We’re not only restoring a beloved historic landmark to its golden era but being faithful to the ingenuity of its original owner, Gregory Gregory, with our innovative approach that combines horticulture, science and education underpinned by community participation and sustainability.”

Plans were approved by South Kesteven District Council last year for the Walled Garden plans.

Visitors are invited to enjoy a walk in Harlaxton Manor's picturesque woodlands.

They are now in its technical design stage and it is hoped to be open to the public in summer 2026.

To book a tour, go to www.tickets.harlaxton.co.uk or call 01476 403000.

Tours of the bluebells and walled garden are subject to weather conditions. However, dry weather is predicted for the week.

Visitors are advised to check the Harlaxton Manor website ahead of Friday to see if the tours are going ahead.

Harlaxton Manor was built in 1831 by businessman Gregory Gregory. The manor combines gothic, Jacobethan and Baroque styles, creating a unique structure.