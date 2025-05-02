A modern stage version of an Ancient Greek tragedy will be performed over five nights this summer.

Bakkhai, written by Anne Carson, retells Euripides’ hedonistic story of the struggle between freedom and restraint, rational and irrational, and between man and god.

It will be performed by the Shoestring Theatre Company at Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary’s Street from June 3 to June 7.

Shoestring will perform Bakkhai from June 3 to 7. Photo: Larry Wilkes

A spokesperson for the theatre group, which is based at the arts centre, said the play is “accessible yet profound”, adding: “Whether you’re a seasoned theatre-goer or new to Greek tragedy, this production offers something for everyone. It’s an engaging narrative with universal themes that resonate deeply today.”

Audiences will meet Dionysus, Greek god of wine and son of Zeus, on a mission to destroy a family in the mortal world, hear rumours of a debauched cult celebrating the emergence of a new deity, and witness family dysfunction, power struggles, taboos and pushed boundaries.

Shoestring rehearse Bakkhai. Photo: Larry Wilkes

Tickets are £12, concessions £10, available from Stamford Arts Centre at tinyurl.com/ShoestringGreek

Performances are 7.45pm on Tuesday, June 3 to Friday, June 6, with Saturday’s performance at 6.30pm.