Fun activities are on offer this half-term for families.

A programme of activities will be taking place in Wyndham Park, Grantham, from Tuesday, February 18, until Friday, February 21, focused on love and friendship.

Free craft sessions will run along the week between 11am and 3pm, designed for the whole family to enjoy cardmaking, colouring and crafts.

South Kesteven District Council deputy leader Paul Stokes (Ind), said: “We’re delighted to welcome families into Wyndham Park Visitor Centre with a range of exciting activities on offer this half-term.

“Our visitor centre welcomes hundreds of visitors every month with people choosing our award-winning park to exercise, socialise and enjoy the great outdoors.”

Alongside its half-term activities, the centre also hosts regular sessions including a monthly book club, visits from Lincolnshire Police community support officers and guided walks and talks of the park.

It is also offered as a free warm space until March. Visitors can utilise the warm space from 11am until 3pm on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Half-term fun is also on offer across National Trust properties in Lincolnshire.

The childhood home of Sir Isaac Newton, Woolsthorpe Manor, near Grantham, reopens on Saturday after several months of its annual deep clean and maintenance work.

Woolsthorpe Manor. | Photo: James Dobson

Emma Michalek, operations manager at Woolsthorpe Manor, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone back again from Saturday.

“Each year we welcome people from across the globe, keen to find out where some of the greatest discoveries and theories of all time were inspired.

“This year we will take a closer look at how the apple tree at Woolsthorpe Manor became one of the world’s best known scientific stories and how this inspirational account has impacted so many different people and institutions and we hope that our visitors will be inspired by their visit.”

Families will be given the chance to explore the house and experience some of Newton’s groundbreaking experiments with interactive exhibits at the science centre.

There will also be interactive tours on February 20, 21 and 22, at 12.30pm, where visitors can learn about Newton’s life on the farm.

No pre-booking for the tours is required but there will be limited tickets, so families are advised to book an arrival.

Anyone who is interested in visiting the manor between February 24 and April 4, it will be open Thursdays to Mondays, between 10am and 1pm for booked tours and 1pm and 4pm for people who haven’t booked.

To find out more, go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/woolsthorpe.

Visitors can also explore the wonders of Belton House, near Grantham, as well as enjoy the ‘sea of snowdrops’ in the pleasure gardens and its fairy trail.

There are doors to their secret homes dotted all around the gardens to spot.

For those with adventure in mind, there’s the opportunity to swing, dangle, wobble, climb and jump at Belton’s adventure playground.

Families can also enjoy a ride on the miniature train around the adventure playground.

For those seeking shelter from the wintry weather, head over to the indoor play, enjoy warming food and drink from the Stable Café or learn something new by attending a Food for Thought Basement experience in the mansion.

Craft workshops will also be held in the indoor activity room on Sunday, February 16, Thursday, February 20, and Sunday, February 23.

To find out more, go to https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/belton-estate/events.

Sandilands, near Mablethorpe, is hosting a series of birdbox making workshops at Mablethorpe venues through half-term week.

These are:

• Monday, February 17, between 10am and 2pm, at the Coastal Centre

• Wednesday, February 19, between 10am and 2pm, at Mablethorpe Library

• Friday, February 21, between 10am and 2pm, at the North Sea Observatory

Sessions cost £5.

There will also be drop-in sessions with National Trust staff, who will guide people step-by-step on how to construct a nestbox, where to place it, and how to care for it. No experience is needed, and all the materials and equipment are provided.

The team will also be taking along some of the nest cups made last year to showcase different bird homes, as well as highlighting the importance of ground-nesting birds at Sandilands.

Gunby Hall is hosting an owl and the pussycat trail from Saturday, February 15 until Saturday, March 1.

There will also be snowdrop and cake walks, as well as guided walks taking place at 10.30am or 1pm on selected days.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £7 for children. These can be booked at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gunby.