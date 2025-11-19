An accomplished classical musician will perform a family-friendly concert this weekend.

Stamford harpist Eleanor Turner will deliver a 45-minute amplified concert for all, including those with special educational needs on Sunday (November 23) from 3pm to 4pm.

The concert will raise money for the Invisible Kids Academy

It takes place at the United Reformed Church Hall in Broad Street, Stamford, with every penny going to the Invisible Kids Academy in Goma, Congo.

“Dancing, lying down, sitting and moving around are all valid ways to listen and enjoy the music,” said Eleanor.

The concert will also feature support from actor Clóda O’Boyle along with lots of autumnal sounds, sensory activities and crafts.

Eleanor Turner last year launched a book of music to help children in Gaza

Admission is £6 for adults, while children get in free. Refreshments will be available for a donation.

Eleanor is a long-time supporter of the academy which is run by her friend Bush Sebar and helps protect children from conflict in the African country and also give them a chance to perform.