Belton House is offering people the chance to see if they could make it as a servant during the 1800s.

From Monday (January 15) until March 1, Belton House, near Grantham, will be hosting The Servants Challenge, inviting people to prove their worth through a series of challenges.

Following the footman or house maid through the basements, visitors will be hunting for clues, locating missing keys, and solving puzzles, before finding out if they’ve been successful.

Have you got what it takes to be a servant in the 1800s?

The challenge has been designed to appeal for children from seven years old to adults and give them a chance to learn about life below stairs in an immersive way.

Claire Barrett, senior programming and partnerships officer, said: “It’s really exciting to be opening up the basements again but with a new interactive offer.

“This experience is perfect for those that like finding clues and solving puzzles!

Belton House. Photo: Belton House/National Trust

“You can truly immerse yourself in the life of a servant, with different scents and sounds, and various items to touch while you’re exploring.”

The event will be held daily at 11am, 12pm and 2pm, lasting around 45 minutes.

Tickets can be booked through the Belton House website at https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/belton-house or by calling 0344 249 1895.

The event is free of charge, but normal admission charges apply.