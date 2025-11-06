An ever-popular event is fast approaching for those looking to freshen up their wardrobe with a fabulous and unique fashion bargain.

The annual Tolethorpe Clothing Sale returns to Tolethorpe Hall, at Little Casterton, for a fourth time on Sunday, November 16 from 10am to 2pm.

There will be stalls across four rooms at Tolethorpe Hall. Photo: Helen Savage Photography

You can hunt for hidden treasures among four rooms of stalls, with changing rooms, as local people and traders sell pre-loved, vintage and nearly-new clothing and accessories.

They will mostly stock womenswear, with some children’s clothes and signposted menswear.

Follow @tolethorpeclothingsales on Instagram for previews of the sellers and their stock.

Early bird access is being introduced this year from 9am to 10am. Photo: Helen Savage Photography

Event organiser Miriam Spring Davies, head of wardrobe and costume designer for the Stamford Shakespeare Company, said: “The sale’s popularity reflects changing appetites for buying pre-loved and giving second-hand pieces a new lease of life.

“It’s sustainable circularity at its best, on many levels.”

Shoppers can refresh with a little festive mulled wine and the Scandi Coffee Co food truck, and there’s free parking and wheelchair access.

Local people and traders sell preloved, vintage and nearly new clothing and accessories. Photo: Helen Savage Photography

Keen shoppers can beat the crowds with new £5 early bird access from 9am before the doors officially open at 10am. Admission then costs £2 on the door, or free for under 10s.

Cash payment is preferred, but some sellers take card payment and Tolethorpe also provides a card payment station.