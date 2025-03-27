A world-class programme of music has been promised with the return of a three-day international festival.

The 2025 Stamford International Music Festival will celebrate the Sounds of Spain at two venues in the town from Thursday, May 13 to Saturday, May 15.

The annual event, which launched in 2016, aims to deliver world-class musicians and the ‘very best classical and contemporary chamber music’ to audiences.

Festival founder and artistic director Freya Goldmark

It will celebrate the works of Spanish composers Granados, Turina, Sarasate and de Falla alongside works, inspired by Spanish folk song, by the likes of Boccherini and Debussy.

Schubert’s Trout Quintet and Mendelssohn’s Octet also feature in the programme alongside a Children’s Concert Revue.

This year’s programme begins with festival opening night at Stamford Arts Centre from 7.30pm, featuring performances of works by Georges Bizet, Joaquín Turina, Emmanuel Chabrier, and Franz Schubert.

Violinist Freya will also be performing at this year's festival

The following day, the arts centre hosts a lunchtime solos and duos concert followed by the Mendelssohn Octet from 7pm.

On the same evening, St Martin’s Church will stage Sacred Contemplations: Haydn's Seven Last Words from 9.30pm.

Johann Sebastian Bach’s Goldberg Variations kick off Saturday at St Martin’s Church from 11.30am before the music swings back to the arts centre for an afternoon Children's Concert including The Kitchen Revue by Bohuslav Martinu.

The grand finale features the largest ensemble of the season, with 14 musicians, including trumpet, bassoon, clarinet, piano, and strings at the arts centre

They will perform Rossini’s Barber of Seville as well as pieces by Martinu, Manuel de Falla, and Turina.

For full details of the programme, the artists and how to book tickets, visit https://simfestival.com/festival/2025/