Children can take part in a charity football event involving fun activities and Panini card and sticker swapping.

Taking place on Saturday, March 22, between 2pm and 4pm at Stamford Junior School off Kettering Road, the Primary School Charity Football Event is organised by Vantage Building Consultancy, which has an office in Maiden Lane.

During the afternoon children can take part in activities such as a penalty shoot out and beat the goalie, as well as an accuracy competition, a jumping test, and finding out how fast they can kick.

Paul Wood, director of Vantage Building Consultancy, holding a Leicester City FC football which will be signed by the team ready to be raffled at the children's event in Stamford

Director at Vantage, Paul Wood, said he was motivated to organise the event because his son, who attends school in Uffington, was into football and Panini cards, but didn’t have enough opportunities to get together with other children to take part in fun activities and swap cards.

He added: “Since covid children don’t seem to have so many opportunities to interact face to face and build confidence through interactions and competitions.

“We wanted to do something that helped them and supported a good local charity, which we decided would be MindSpace Stamford.”

Stamford School and One Touch Football Soccer School are helping with the event.

Each activity will be £3, with proceeds to MindSpace, which offers activities to help people nurture good mental health and wellbeing.

Children can choose what they do on the day, with payments for activities by card or in cash.

There also will be a raffle with prizes that include a shirt signed by Jamie Vardy, a Leicester City FC signed football, a ‘matchday experience’ at Stamford Daniels, and vouchers for One Touch Football as well as more football collectibles and merchandise.

Free activities include a Panini cards and sticker swapping zone, and the chance to draw a favourite football player.

The event is in the school sports hall and parents must stay with their children.

To book a place for a primary school aged child, visit www.trybooking.com/uk/ejyy

Parking is available at Stamford Junior School car park, PE9 2WB, near the Cattle Market Car Park.