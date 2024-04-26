A gin business is hosting a 10km event where runners will swap water for cocktails.

The off-road run, organised by Multum Gin Parvo, will be held at Stapleford Estate in Rutland on Sunday, May 5.

It will include three stops for runners to enjoy gin cocktails and live music.

There is also a shorter 5km option, which includes two gin cocktail stops, as well as an alcohol free drink option for non-drinkers and under 18s.

For more information, visit: www.multumginparvo.com/flat-10k.

The deadline for booking tickets for the run is midnight on April 30.

Entertainment only tickets can be purchased for £5 online or at the gate.



