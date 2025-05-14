Tickets are almost sold out for the opening night of a town’s upcoming music festival.

This year’s Stamford International Music Festival opens tomorrow evening (Thursday) with Sounds of Spain at Stamford Arts Centre.

A few tickets remain for the opening concert of the three-day festival which promises ‘a vibrant, wide-ranging programme’.

Festival founder and director Freya Goldmark will also be performing at this year's festival

Across the next few days, the festival offers ‘a rich musical journey’ from intimate lunchtime solos and late-night Haydn, to Mendelssohn’s glorious Octet and Bach’s Goldberg Variations.

There’s also a special children’s concert on Saturday afternoon ahead of the grand finale - Music from the Stage on Saturday night.

This will feature the world premiere of Joseph Havlat’s new arrangement of de Falla’s Three-Cornered Hat.

“It’s been an absolute joy rehearsing this piece,” said festival founder and violinist Freya Goldmark.

“With 14 musicians on stage, it promises to be a spectacular close to the festival - a true celebration of all that SIMFestival stands for.”

Visit https://simfestival.com/ for tickets and more information.