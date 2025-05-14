Stamford International Music Festival set for opening evening
Tickets are almost sold out for the opening night of a town’s upcoming music festival.
This year’s Stamford International Music Festival opens tomorrow evening (Thursday) with Sounds of Spain at Stamford Arts Centre.
A few tickets remain for the opening concert of the three-day festival which promises ‘a vibrant, wide-ranging programme’.
Across the next few days, the festival offers ‘a rich musical journey’ from intimate lunchtime solos and late-night Haydn, to Mendelssohn’s glorious Octet and Bach’s Goldberg Variations.
There’s also a special children’s concert on Saturday afternoon ahead of the grand finale - Music from the Stage on Saturday night.
This will feature the world premiere of Joseph Havlat’s new arrangement of de Falla’s Three-Cornered Hat.
“It’s been an absolute joy rehearsing this piece,” said festival founder and violinist Freya Goldmark.
“With 14 musicians on stage, it promises to be a spectacular close to the festival - a true celebration of all that SIMFestival stands for.”
Visit https://simfestival.com/ for tickets and more information.