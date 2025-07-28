A honey farm will host a three-day open weekend this August, giving visitors the chance to see how honey is made, from hive to jar.

The event at Colsterworth Honey Farm, Bridge End, Colsterworth, runs from Friday, August 8, to Sunday, August 10, and includes candle rolling demonstrations, honey tasting and educational talks.

Guests can also view bees at work in the farm’s observation hive.

Visitors are invited to discover how honey is made at Colsterworth Honey Farm. Photo: Supplied

Sales manager Sarah Fenna said the event is free to attend, with one-hour time slots bookable in advance to manage group sizes.

Children are welcome, with activities such as bee colouring sheets available.

“It’s a chance to promote understanding of beekeeping, sustainability and how the process works,” Sarah said.

“We’ll talk people through the history of our hives and show how things have changed over time.”

The third-generation family business began in the late 1940s and has operated commercially since 2002.

Owner Bob Halsey runs the site with help from his wife Nina and son James.

Visitors can also buy a range of honey products during their visit, though the focus remains on education and experience.

Organisations are invited to visit the farm outside of the open days, with the business recently welcoming Swayfield Gardening Club.

To book a time slot, contact Maxine on 07973 272428.