People are invited to ‘come and sing’ one of Handel’s greatest works.

Those taking part will receive choir training from Dr David Hill, a former musical director of the BBC Singers, to perform Four Coronation Anthems by Georg Handel.

The work includes the famous chorus ‘Zadok the Priest’ and was written for and first performed at the coronation of King George II in 1727. It has been performed at every coronation since.

All Saints’ Church in Oakham

Having learned the piece, singers will then perform it at All Saints’ Church, Oakham.

People aged 18 or over who would like to take part in the day, which supports the All Saints’ Church lighting appeal, can do so for £20, while under 18s can join in for free.

The Come and Sing day starts at 10.30am on Saturday, May 31, and the concert, which is open to all and costs £5, starts at 4.15pm.

Lighting project manager Michael Latham and church administrator Liz Needham at All Saints', Oakham

The church lighting project is now complete but fundraising continues to pay for the work, which has cost more than £100,000.

Michael Latham, who has helped to co-ordinate the lighting project and fundraising, said: “All are welcome to ‘Come and Sing’ and people don’t have to consider themselves a star singer to attend - the object is to have an enjoyable time making music.”

He added that they are particularly short of tenors - the higher male singing voice - although all men, women and children were welcome.

All Saints Church in Oakham has new lighting

People can book to ‘Come and Sing’ online at wegottickets.com/event/647428