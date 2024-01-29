Cinemagoers can get to grips with a hotly-anticipated new movie before it’s general release – for free.

Iron Claw – which stars Zac Efron and tells the story of the Von Erich wrestling dynasty – will hit cinemas next month.

And Lincolnshire residents could watch the movie days before, and at no charge, thanks to Escapes.

The initiative, supported by the British Film Institue, awarding National Lottery funding, is offering everyone the opportunity to enjoy the big screen experience and discover independent cinema, whether you are someone who rarely prioritises a trip to the cinema or someone who treasures a visit.

The heartbreaking sports biopic tells the tragic real-life story of the Von Erich family, Fritz and his sons Jack, David, Mike, Chris and Kerry (best known for his stint as the Texas Tornado in WWE).

Six Lincolnshire venues will be among 126 independent cinemas screening Iron Claw on the evening of February 5, offering you the chance to catch the film before its general release on February 9.

Venues taking part in the screening are Savoy Cinema, Grantham; Savoy Cinema, Boston; Kinema In The Woods, Woodhall Spa; Playhouse Cinama, Louth; Loewen Cinema, Mablethorpe and Parkway Cinema, Cleethorpes.

Just outside the county, Majestic Cinema, King’s Lynn and The Light, Wisbech, will also be taking part in the scheme.

Tickets are free and are available via escapetothecinema.co.uk/tickets.

Escapes will announce a new film to preview every month this year.