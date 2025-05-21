Anticipation is building among music lovers after tickets for a popular four-day festival went on sale.

Headliners have been confirmed and the line-up is almost complete for the 2025 Nene Valley Rock Festival, an event dedicated to lovers of rock, blues and prog rock.

The festival - which takes its name from its previous venue - brings fours days of live music, food, drink and entertainment to Grimsthorpe Castle, near Bourne, from Thursday, September 4 to Sunday, September 7.

Grimsthorpe Castle will again be the backdrop to the festival. Photo: Paul Marriott Photos

Dare, featuring Thin Lizzy’s Darren Wharton, top the bill on the opening evening before Friday headliners Cats in Space serve up some ‘80s style rock.

Veteran performer The Crazy World of Arthur Brown will burn through his iconic track Fire as part of his Saturday headline set list.

And Uli Jon Roth - former front man of German Rockers, The Scorpions (Winds of Change) brings the festival to a close on the Sunday evening, with support from 1970s hitmakers Atomic Rooster.

EBB perform at The Nene Valley Rock Festival last year. Photo: Paul Marriott Photos

Stamford’s own Dancing Wu Li Masters play the second stage on Thursday, while other Lincolnshire acts on the bill are Candacraig, from Ruskington, and Lincoln group, Izengard.

A total of 56 bands will perform over three stages, with music on from 5pm to around 11.30pm on Thursday, and 11am to around 11.30pm on the other three days.

Just one slot remains to be filled which will go to the winner of a ‘battle of the bands’-style competition.

The festival will feature 56 acts across three stages. Photo: Paul Marriott Photos

Fours bands will play at each of four heats next month, with the winner from each going through to the final at the Jolly Brewer on July 27. The winner there will open on the Saturday at the festival.

Heats: Sun, June 22 - Jolly Brewer, Lincoln; Sun, June 29 - Smiths, Bourne; Sun, July 6 - Voodoo Lounge, Stamford; Sat, July 12 - Edwards Bar, Grantham.

For the thirsty, the beer tent will feature a range of local real ales, including Elgood's Black Dog, Elgood's Cambridge Gold, Oakham Inferno, Oakham Citra and many others from around the country. A selection of lagers, ciders, wines and spirits will also be available.

The Nene Valley Rock Festival will serve up plenty of treats for beer lovers, too. Photo: Paul Marriott Photos

Four-day and single-day tickets are available from https://www.nvrf.rocks/, where camping and motorhome spaces, and electric hook-ups can also be booked.