A high-profile military band is playing a charity concert for a branch of the Royal British Legion.

The Waterloo Band and Bugles of The Rifles will perform at Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre in Broad Street from 7pm on Tuesday, October 1.

One of the largest and busiest Army Reserve bands, they have performed at The Royal Albert Hall in London, on Horse Guards Parade, at Windsor Castle’s changing the guard, at Buckingham Palace, and military tattoos.

Tickets for the concert in Stamford are available from www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk

They are priced £13 including booking fee, with proceeds to Stamford branch of the Royal British Legion.

