A heritage railway is offering a special ‘Quiet Day’ service as part of its festive experience.

The Nene Valley Railway’s quiet service, part of Christmas at the Railway: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue experience, is on Wednesday, December 17, at Wansford Station, near Stibbington.

It includes the same magical adventure - elves, reindeer food making, a visit from Santa and a steam train journey through the countryside - but with reduced noise levels and reduced crowd sizes for families or visitors who prefer a calmer, more sensory-friendly environment.

Santa and elves at Christmas at the Railway: Santa's Reindeer Rescue experience. Photo supplied by Nene Valley Railway.

Private compartments and open seating options are available, with festive platters and food boxes provided.

Christmas at the Railway runs from November 29 until Christmas Eve, and is an immersive experience which includes a gift for every child.

Tickets can be booked online at nvr.org.uk

Santa and child at Christmas at the Railway: Santa's Reindeer Rescue experience. Photo supplied by Nene Valley Railway

Earlier this year, the railway held its first Autism Awareness Day, which was received positively by visitors and volunteers. It will return next year, supported by a volunteer team focused on organising more inclusive days and raising funds to enhance the experience of people with autism and similar needs at the railway.

People interested in promoting the wider Christmas event who can display a poster or flyers in shops, workplaces or community places can get in touch with adminassistant@nvr.org.uk or pick them up from Wansford Station.