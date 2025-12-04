Home   What's On   Article

Winter Crow Festival in Stamford

By Chris Harby
Published: 05:00, 04 December 2025

Music lovers flocked to a town venue for the latest in The Lazy Crow series of festivals.

The Winter Crow headed indoors at the Borderville Sports Complex in Stamford where five bands took to the stage.

Gig goers at the Winter Crow. Photo: Iliffe Media
Opaque opened the show before sets from Stamford’s Dancing Wuli Masters, Uprising and Mr Griff before headliners Future Dub Orchestra.

DJ Margaret Scratcher closed the night.

Uprising perform at the Winter Crow. Photo: Iliffe Media
The Dancing Wuli Masters - Steve Andrews, Kevin Herbert, Mark Sismore, Martin Smith. Photo: Iliffe Media
Proceeds from the night will go towards next year’s festival which is on Saturday, June 6.

