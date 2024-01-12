A choir of refugees will sing at a special outdoor service to mark the two-year anniversary of the war in Ukraine.

The service will be held outside Browne’s Hospital, in Stamford, on Saturday, February 24 at 5pm – two years on from the Russian invasion.

It will be led by the Rev Peter Stevenson, of the Stamford United Reformed Church, and the Rev Neil Shaw, the rector of All Saints Church in Stamford, and feature contributions from the Ukrainian community who came to the area after fleeing the war.

A service was held outside Browne's Hospital to mark the first anniversary of the outbreak of war

Children lay flowers at last year's anniversary service

The Rev Stevenson will open with lamentations and prayer before the Rev Shaw closes with a message of hope.

In between there will be songs from the Ukrainian choir which was brought together by British-Ukrainian music teacher Mike Tymoczko from Belmesthorpe, in Rutland.

Their three songs will include a traditional Ukrainian song of resistance, Chervona Kalyna, and the national anthem.

The choir was formed as a way of bringing together the Ukrainian community. Photo: Kingsley Singleton

There will also be readings from refugees Svitlana and Mila, and children will lay flowers.