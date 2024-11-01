Quizzers are being invited to put their grey matter to the test at a town pub and help support frontline communities in Ukraine.

Stamford Supports Ukraine (SSU) promises to put the ‘fun’ into fundraiser as their popular quiz night returns for the third time on Friday, November 8.

Expect a thorough examination of general knowledge, together with rounds for music and film buffs, guess the decade, TV music and adverts.

The group's annual quiz night returns for a third year

Doors open at the Danish Invader pub, in Empingham Road, Stamford, at 7pm, with booking advised by email at stamfordukraine@hotmail.com

There is a minimum donation of £10 per team of four - £2.50 per extra player - with a maximum of six per team.

Quizzers are also asked to bring donations of paracetamol, ibuprofen, cold and flu medicines plus energy bars, sweets and biscuits.

Last year’s Stamford Supports Ukraine quiz night at The Danish Invader raised more than £1,000

The winning team will receive four bottles of wine, and a prize raffle will also be drawn at the end of the night.

Funds raised will be used to buy essential aid for areas in the frontline, including cold weather thermal clothing, sleeping bags, boots, medication and vitamins, camping heaters and gas cannisters plus soft, warm underwear and clothing for wounded soldiers.

Anne-Marie Hamill, from SSU, said: “We are delighted to have received support from local businesses, including Lidl Stamford who have donated bottles of wine for the winning team, BJ Print, who kindly provided promotional flyers, and, of course, The Danish Invader for allowing us to use their function room again.

“I’m sure that Stamford residents will show their support and join us on the night for what is always great fun and help us raise funds to buy aid that will help Ukraine going into what will likely be a very difficult winter.”

The list of essential items to help Ukraine communities get through a harsh winter

The Stamford group is also appealing for generators, power banks, EcoFlows, and torches, with essential infrastructure targeted in many parts of Ukraine ahead of the oncoming winter.

If you can help, contact SSU via its Stamford Supports Ukraine Facebook page or email stamfordukraine@hotmail.com

Anyone who can’t go to the quiz but would like to donate, visit the new Stamford Supports Ukraine JustGiving page