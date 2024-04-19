A musical celebration combined with dramatic displays returns to a stately home this summer for an annual proms concert.

Burghley House will host the Battle Proms Picnic Concert for the 19th time on Saturday, July 6, featuring music from the New English Concert Orchestra plus aerial and firework displays.

The musical programme starts in the afternoon with the vintage harmonies of the Battle Proms Belles and their live band, and culminates in the sing-along ‘last night of the proms’ finale under a sky of dazzling fireworks.

A total of 200 cannons will fire during the famous 1812 Symphony

This year’s orchestral programme includes iconic modern pieces such as the Dam Busters March, the Downton Abbey Theme, and Gershwin’s Summertime - performed by soprano Denise Leigh.

They will complement classical favourites such as Elgar’s Nimrod and Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, along with live cannon fire.

The event also features a horseback ‘Cavalry through the Ages’ show plus displays from the British Army’s world-famous Red Devils parachutists.

The Worcestershire Cavalry will join the ‘Cavalry through the Ages’ show

The Red Devils will put on a display

The legendary Grace Spitfire will make an appearance, 80 years after this plane shot down the first enemy aircraft on D-Day.

Then, as darkness falls, 200 cannons will provide ground-shaking live fire, with firework displays alongside the music.

Concert-goers are invited to bring their own picnics and drinks into the auditorium which overlooks the stunning backdrop of Burghley House.

The New English Concert Orchestra will perform

The firework finale

An early booking discount is available at £51.50 per adult until 30 April when the price rises to £55. Children’s tickets - aged five to 15 - are £22, with free admission for under fives. All tickets can be booked at battleproms.com