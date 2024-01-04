Pupils and performers will take to the stage for a musical production.

Ink Contemporary Theatre is putting on the show Rent later this month and has enlisted the talents of Casterton College pupils.

The cast is made up of 20 performers from the Stamford and Rutland area and drama pupils with music from a live rock band.

Rehearsals for Rent at Casterton College

A bespoke set is also being built.

Rent chronicles a year in the life of a group of friends living in a tent city in New York in the 1990s.

The production runs from January 24 to 27 at Casterton College with shows starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £12.50 from www.ticketsource.co.uk/ink-contemporary-theatre.

