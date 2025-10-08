People can enjoy a night at the races without leaving the bar thanks to a popular community event.

The Rotary Club of Stamford St Martin’s is organising the fundraising event at Burghley Park Golf Club on Saturday, October 18 from 7pm.

Races will be shown on the big screen while punters can bet on their favourites, enjoy a bangers and mash-style supper and drinks from the bar. Winners will receive cash prizes.

Horse racing. Photo: istock

Those wanting to ‘double their luck’ can also buy raffle tickets, with all profits from the event supporting the club’s charities, which include several local causes.

For tickets priced £20 to include food call 07947 828720.