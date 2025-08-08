Get tickets for Shoestring’s The 39 Steps at Stamford Arts Centre
Audiences should prepare to be whisked away on a riotous ride of espionage, intrigue, and hilarity as The 39 Steps storms a town stage.
Featuring the dashing all-action hero Richard Hannay, Stamford Shoestring Theatre’s pacey production of John Buchan’s classic 1915 novel blends Hitchcock thriller and Monty Python-style humour.
Hannay, who finds his life turned upside-down when a murdered spy crashes into his quiet world, is then involved in a whirlwind chase across Britain, complete with flying bullets, handcuffs, secret agents, and a suspiciously enthusiastic flock of sheep.
Staged with just four actors playing more than 100 roles, the show’s energy and comedy offer a fresh twist on a classic tale.
Director Estella Todisco said: “It’s been a joy watching this cast of four dive into the world of clowning with such playfulness.
“They’ve taken real pleasure in setting each other up - often spectacularly - for comic disaster, which is exactly the spirit of the thing. There’s a brilliant mix of mischief and trust in the way they work, and it’s made rehearsals a constant source of surprise and laughter.”
The 39 Steps runs at Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary’s Street from Wednesday, September 3 to Saturday, September 6, with performances at 7:45pm, and a Saturday a matinee at 2:30pm.
Tickets are available from the box office on 01780 763203 or at www.stamfordartscentre.com