Audiences should prepare to be whisked away on a riotous ride of espionage, intrigue, and hilarity as The 39 Steps storms a town stage.

Featuring the dashing all-action hero Richard Hannay, Stamford Shoestring Theatre’s pacey production of John Buchan’s classic 1915 novel blends Hitchcock thriller and Monty Python-style humour.

Hannay, who finds his life turned upside-down when a murdered spy crashes into his quiet world, is then involved in a whirlwind chase across Britain, complete with flying bullets, handcuffs, secret agents, and a suspiciously enthusiastic flock of sheep.

Shoestring Theatre is putting on The 39 Steps at Stamford Arts Centre. Photo: Larry Wilkes Photographic

Staged with just four actors playing more than 100 roles, the show’s energy and comedy offer a fresh twist on a classic tale.

Director Estella Todisco said: “It’s been a joy watching this cast of four dive into the world of clowning with such playfulness.

“They’ve taken real pleasure in setting each other up - often spectacularly - for comic disaster, which is exactly the spirit of the thing. There’s a brilliant mix of mischief and trust in the way they work, and it’s made rehearsals a constant source of surprise and laughter.”

The 39 Steps runs at Stamford Arts Centre in St Mary’s Street from Wednesday, September 3 to Saturday, September 6, with performances at 7:45pm, and a Saturday a matinee at 2:30pm.

Tickets are available from the box office on 01780 763203 or at www.stamfordartscentre.com