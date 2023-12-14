Wetherspoon may not be the healthiest venue but a running group is starting a tour of town Christmas lights from the pub chain’s front door.

Wyndham Park Runners and Walkers will be holding a run around Grantham on Wednesday (December 20) to see the town decorated in Christmas lights.

Luan Hutchinson, who runs the group with her husband, said: “We normally do a run every Christmas and lots to get into the Christmas spirit.

A Google Street view of The Tollemache Inn, in Grantham

“I think it’s a good social get together and it gets everyone out and around Grantham.

“Anyone can join and we will be having a festive drink after.”

The group will meet at The Tollemache Inn, in St Peter’s Hill, from 5.45pm for walkers and 6pm for runners.

The group will post the route on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/477297319670802/.

