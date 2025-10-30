A new winter exhibition is anything but grey as seaside shapes are brought to life in a collage of colour.

‘Pop Art Next-the-Sea’ is the new exhibition by Stamford artist Dr David Townshend FRPS, and is now on display at Gallery 6, on Stodman Street, Newark, until December 31.

David, an internationally acclaimed and award-winning abstract photographer, has transformed shots of the picturesque harbour at Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk, into modern art.

Lorraine Moore and Mike Moore of Bleasby looking around the Gallery 6 exhibition. Photo: David Dawson/Iliffe Media.

Blending his artistic style and camera skills, with a mix of vibrant colours, his works are filled with energy.

The shapes of fish crates, lobster pots, buoys, and quayside concrete, are combined to create a colourful collage of light and silhouettes.

A special ‘meet the artist’ event will be held this Saturday (November 1), from 12pm to 3pm, with wine, live music, and an opportunity to meet David and discuss his work.

Gallery 6 new exhibition in Newark. Photo: David Dawson/Iliffe Media.

Photographic clubs or U3a groups interested in hearing more about David's photographic style are able to arrange private meetings by contacting the gallery directly on 07375 101416 or info@gallery6newark.co.uk.

Coffee and mince pies will be available to small groups who book in the run up to Christmas.

The limited edition works are available to buy at Gallery 6, which is open from Tuesday to Saturday, 10.30am to 4pm, or by appointment when closed.