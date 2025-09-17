An award-winning operatic society is hoisting its sails this autumn for its latest production.

Stamford Gilbert and Sullivan Players will perform the much-loved comic opera HMS Pinafore, and sail into the Stamford Corn Exchange theatre from Thursday to Saturday, October 16 to 18.

HMS Pinafore is one of Gilbert and Sullivan's best-known works

Billed as a vibrant, traditional staging of Gilbert and Sullivan’s nautical classic, the show promises sparkling wit, timeless melodies and a healthy dose of good old British satire.

Showcasing the next generation of stars, audiences can expect a fresh wave of energy, with many of the principal roles again played by the group’s gifted under 18s.

Keeping the ship steady, they will be supported by the Players’ seasoned stalwarts, ensuring the perfect blend of youthful enthusiasm and experienced stagecraft.

Many of the principal roles will be taken by younger singers from the group

The baton will be in the hands of new musical director Duncan Balcon, working alongside long-established director Ruth Palmer, known for her flair for adding in modern humour.

Together, they promise a show that honours Gilbert and Sullivan’s wit and melody while still keeping it fresh and funny.

David Turner, harmonica player from legendary 80s ska band Bad Manners, again steps aboard for a special guest appearance following his stage debut with the society last year.

Stamford Gilbert and Sullivan Players are in rehearsals for their autumn production

There will be three performances of the show

To book, visit www.stamfordcornexchange.co.uk or call the Corn Exchange box office on 01780 766455.