Dozens of stalls will line a cathedral and its precincts for a summer market.

Peterborough Cathedral’s summer craft and gift market will be taking place on Friday, July 25 and Saturday, July 26.

This year’s event will feature the new addition of a farmers’ market with food and drink stalls.

Peterborough Cathedral. Picture: Google Maps

Head of operations at Peterborough Cathedral, Maria Elsey said: “We’re so excited to welcome visitors and stallholders back to the cathedral for this years' summer market.

“The addition of the farmers' market brings a whole new flavour to the event – quite literally! “It’s a wonderful opportunity to support local makers and producers, enjoy the beautiful cathedral setting, and soak up the lively summer atmosphere.

“There really is something for everyone.”

The market, which will be held inside the cathedral and in its precincts, is open from 1pm to 8pm on the Friday and 10am to 5pm on the Saturday.

Entry is £3.



