Soprano sings free concert at St George’s Church, Stamford
A free concert featuring operatic arias and Broadway favourites will fill a church with music.
On Monday, September 8, from 7pm Soprano Tracy Fehr will be accompanied on piano by Peter Davis for a varied programme of music at St George’s Church, Stamford.
There will be a collection for Act, a not-for-profit, international development organisation based on Christian values that helps vulnerable and disadvantaged people in North Africa.
Tracy is from British Columbia in Canada and is on tour in the UK. Peter is former director of music at Oakham School and the director of the 70-strong Rutland Voices choir.