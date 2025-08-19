Home   What's On   Article

Subscribe Now

Soprano sings free concert at St George’s Church, Stamford

By Suzanne Moon
-
suzanne.moon@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 05:00, 19 August 2025

A free concert featuring operatic arias and Broadway favourites will fill a church with music.

On Monday, September 8, from 7pm Soprano Tracy Fehr will be accompanied on piano by Peter Davis for a varied programme of music at St George’s Church, Stamford.

There will be a collection for Act, a not-for-profit, international development organisation based on Christian values that helps vulnerable and disadvantaged people in North Africa.

Tracy Fehr will sing at St George's Church in Stamford. Photo: Submitted
Tracy Fehr will sing at St George's Church in Stamford. Photo: Submitted

Tracy is from British Columbia in Canada and is on tour in the UK. Peter is former director of music at Oakham School and the director of the 70-strong Rutland Voices choir.

Charity Music Stamford What's On News Suzanne Moon
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE