A free concert featuring operatic arias and Broadway favourites will fill a church with music.

On Monday, September 8, from 7pm Soprano Tracy Fehr will be accompanied on piano by Peter Davis for a varied programme of music at St George’s Church, Stamford.

There will be a collection for Act, a not-for-profit, international development organisation based on Christian values that helps vulnerable and disadvantaged people in North Africa.

Tracy Fehr will sing at St George's Church in Stamford. Photo: Submitted

Tracy is from British Columbia in Canada and is on tour in the UK. Peter is former director of music at Oakham School and the director of the 70-strong Rutland Voices choir.