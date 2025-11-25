Gladwell and Patterson gallery in Stamford opens its doors for exclusive after-hours look around
A conservation group is offering the curious a chance to snoop around an iconic town building.
St Martin’s Church Conservation Trust is inviting people to 1 High Street, Stamford, a former bank which is now home to Gladwell and Patterson's art gallery.
The event takes place from 5pm to 7.30pm on Thursday, December 4 when Gladwell and Patterson director Glenn Fuller will talk about the ups and downs of converting and conserving the bespoke building.
The fine art company moved into the three-storey building last year after HSBC closed its branch there in 2023.
Tickets are £15 per person including a glass of champagne and available from Ticketsource.