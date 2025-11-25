Home   What's On   Article

Gladwell and Patterson gallery in Stamford opens its doors for exclusive after-hours look around

By Chris Harby
chris.harby@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 05:00, 25 November 2025

A conservation group is offering the curious a chance to snoop around an iconic town building.

St Martin’s Church Conservation Trust is inviting people to 1 High Street, Stamford, a former bank which is now home to Gladwell and Patterson's art gallery.

The event takes place from 5pm to 7.30pm on Thursday, December 4 when Gladwell and Patterson director Glenn Fuller will talk about the ups and downs of converting and conserving the bespoke building.

Gladwell and Patterson relocated from Oakham to Stamford last year
The fine art company moved into the three-storey building last year after HSBC closed its branch there in 2023.

Tickets are £15 per person including a glass of champagne and available from Ticketsource.

