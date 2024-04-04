There’ll be plenty of clowning around when a big top pops up at two towns in the area.

Pinder’s Circus is on the John Eve Field in Godsey Lane, Market Deeping from Thursday (April 4) until Sunday (April 7) and then arrives at the Recreation Ground in Stamford on Wednesday, April 10, where it will stay until the following Sunday afternoon.

Dating back to the 18th Century, Pinder’s is a traditional circus with acrobatics, comic sketches and slapstick.

Yuri the clown. Photo: Mike Brittain

Show times in Market Deeping are:

* Thursday (April 4) 6pm

* Friday (April 5) 4.30pm and 7pm

* Saturday (April 6) 2pm and 5pm

* Sunday (April 7) 2pm

From front: seven-year-old twins Eileen and George, Erika Pinder, husband Edward, and son Edward. Photo: Mike Brittain

Show times in Stamford are:

* Wednesday (April 10) 4.30pm and 7pm

* Thursday (April 11) 4.30pm and 7pm

* Saturday (April 13) 2pm and 5pm

* Sunday (April 14) 2pm

Tickets start from £7 at https://www.pinderscircus.co.uk/

They are also available on the door.