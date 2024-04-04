When Pinder’s Circus will be in Stamford and Market Deeping
There’ll be plenty of clowning around when a big top pops up at two towns in the area.
Pinder’s Circus is on the John Eve Field in Godsey Lane, Market Deeping from Thursday (April 4) until Sunday (April 7) and then arrives at the Recreation Ground in Stamford on Wednesday, April 10, where it will stay until the following Sunday afternoon.
Dating back to the 18th Century, Pinder’s is a traditional circus with acrobatics, comic sketches and slapstick.
Show times in Market Deeping are:
* Thursday (April 4) 6pm
* Friday (April 5) 4.30pm and 7pm
* Saturday (April 6) 2pm and 5pm
* Sunday (April 7) 2pm
Show times in Stamford are:
* Wednesday (April 10) 4.30pm and 7pm
* Thursday (April 11) 4.30pm and 7pm
* Saturday (April 13) 2pm and 5pm
* Sunday (April 14) 2pm
Tickets start from £7 at https://www.pinderscircus.co.uk/
They are also available on the door.