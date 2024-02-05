A gardening expert and TV presenter has teamed up with a town well-being charity for a spring fundraising event.

Gardeners’ World presenter Adam Frost is to talk about his work and answer audience questions at the evening event on Thursday, March 21 at the Rutland Nursery, in Manton.

All funds raised from ticket sales will go directly towards supporting Stamford-based charity MindSpace.

Adam, who lives locally, is an award-winning British garden designer, having designed seven Gold-medal winning gardens at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

He is a keen believer of the value of gardening and the outdoors for physical and mental well-being,

As well as presenting on BBC Two’s Gardeners’ World, Adam also helps present the BBC’s coverage of RHS Flower Shows, and appears on The One Show and DIY SOS.

Award-winning gardener Adam Frost has become a regular face on television in recent years. Photo courtesy of Adam Frost

“I’m so happy to be supporting this really important local charity,” said Adam.

“It does a huge amount for the community of Stamford and beyond, and I know just how importance mental health is.

“For me, my family and gardening have been a life-saver over some challenging times. I’m really looking forward to this evening – and hopefully raising plenty of money for the charity.”

Adam will be in conversation with MindSpace trustee Chris Young who is a gardens consultant and former editor of RHS The Garden magazine.

“We are so excited that Adam is supporting MindSpace with this event,” said Chris.

“We’ll be talking all things gardening, from his favourite plants to what it’s like to be a TV presenter, as well as encouraging questions from the floor on any gardening topic! It is set to be an intimate and very special occasion.”

Chris added: “Clinical research proves that for many people suffering from anxiety or mental health issues, being outside and part of nature really does help.

“As part of our community-based work, our Stamford Wellbeing Garden gives people access to a safe, beautiful and important outside space.”

Tickets for ‘An Evening with Adam Frost’ cost £40 each which includes a glass or two of crémant, or non-alcoholic drink, and canapés from the Rutland Nursery restaurant.

Doors open at 7pm, with a welcome from Beka Avery, trustees chairperson for MindSpace. Guests will have a chance to chat with Adam following the presentation.

With demand expected to be high, MindSpace is urging everyone to buy tickets early at https://mindspacestamford.com

Adam has agreed to answer gardening questions on the night, and those buying tickets have the opportunity to pose a plant, border or lawn query in advance.