Tickets have gone on sale for a television talent show winner’s tour as he heads to two county venues.

Paul Zerdin appeared on America’s Got Talent back in 2015, winning the judges’ hearts with his ventriloquism act and coming first place on the hit programme.

Now the star is taking a trip across the pond for his brand new tour called ‘Jaw Drop’ and will head to the New Theatre Royal in Lincoln on Tuesday, September 9, and Stamford Corn Exchange on Friday, October 31.

Zerdin is regarded as one of the top ventriloquists in the world. Picture: Steve Ullathorne

The shows come after the success of his last tour ‘Puppetman’ which sold out in more than 50 UK dates.

Audiences can expect Zerdin to bring to life his cast of characters including Sam (the cocky teenager), Albert (the 96-year-old with a razor-sharp wit) and the Baby (who believes the world revolves around him).

Also included will be Paul’s dim-witted American bodyguard Roger and an outrageous Urban Fox.

“It’s a shock that I’m actually going to go out on tour again with this bunch of misfits - It wasn’t my idea it was theirs,” the ventriloquist said.

“They said if I didn’t go they’d clone me with AI and do the show without me, the lunatics have taken over the asylum.”

“Sam is scheming, Albert’s rapping and Baby is now an influencer.

“Roger, my American bodyguard, cannot get over how small the roads are in the UK and thinks the potholes are the work of aliens.”

Zerdin is regarded as one of the top ventriloquists in the world and made his TV debut in 1993 as the host of GMTV’s ‘Rise and Shine’.

As well as America’s Got Talent he was won ITV’s The Big Big Talent Show, hosted by Jonathan Ross, and has appeared on The World Stands Up (Comedy Central), The Stand-Up Show (BBC1), Just for Laughs Montreal Comedy Festival, Comedy Rocks with Jason Manford, Tonight at The London Palladium with Bruce Forsyth and Bradley Walsh, Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show and has made three appearances at The Royal Variety Show.

Zerdin has since gone viral on YouTube with more than 100,000 subscribers.

Tickets for his show Lincoln show can be purchased here and his Stamford show here.

