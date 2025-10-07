An artist whose work was chosen for a respected international exhibition earlier this year is to showcase her work at a village gallery.

Szilvia Ponyiczki was one of 350 creative talents from 60 countries to feature at the London Art Biennale this summer, one of the UK’s most respected international art events.

Grantham-based artist Szilvia Ponyiczki

And the Hungarian artist, who is based in Grantham, is now to host a solo show at the Willoughby Memorial Art Gallery, in Corby Glen.

The Ancient Stories exhibition opens on Wednesday (October 8) and runs until October 29, and Sylvia will be there in person from 1pm to 5pm on Saturdays, October 12 and 19 to meet visitors and talk about her work.

The gallery is open from Tuesday to Sunday from noon until 5pm.

Altar of the Moon

Szilvia, who has a Masters degree in fine art from Nottingham Trent University, exhibits in solo and group shows both in the UK and internationally, and her achievements include the East Midlands’ Claire Peasnall Painting Award 2024.

She said the exhibition explores the world of dreams and the collective unconscious, inspired by ancient artefacts, myths, and legends.

“My upcoming exhibition will showcase these new paintings which tell imaginary tales through symbols and shapes,” said Szilvia.

“The works invite viewers to step inside, to reflect, and to discover their own personal narratives within them.

“The theme I work is all about what connects us as humans.”