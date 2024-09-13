Villagers will be turning back the clock to mark the area’s Second World War connections.

The Aveland History Group is staging a two-day event in Folkingham this weekend (September 14 and 15) to remember Operation Market Garden.

In 1944 regiments of the United States Army Air Force flew from RAF Folkingham, where they were based, to the Netherlands for the battle of Arnhem.

Organisers Martin Smith, Alison Ray and Alison Carr

To commemorate the Lincolnshire village’s connection to this military operation - which was the subject of the film A Bridge Too Far - Folkingham will be transported back to the past with wartime enactors, street theatre, demonstrations, exhibitions and talks.

Vintage vehicles will cruise around the village and food will be on offer – some from a Second World War ration book.

Coun Richard Dixon-Warren (Con), South Kesteven District Council’s Armed Forces champion, said: “It’s great to see the district’s 1944 wartime role being celebrated by the Aveland History Group.

Folkingham. Photo: Google

“Arnhem saw the largest single airlift of troops and supplies in any theatre of war, and the skies above South Kesteven would have been thick with American C-47 aircraft ferrying men and equipment to battle. It promises to be a great weekend.”

The Aveland History Group has secured speakers with a range of detailed knowledge, including two daughters of the men who served from Folkingham, a paratrooper and a glider pilot.

They will be joined by a group of Swedish paratroopers who have restored one of the Dakota C47 planes that flew its many missions from this airfield.

For more information visit www.theavelandhistorygroup.com

