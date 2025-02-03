The plays to be performed at an outdoor theatre this summer have been announced.

This year, the Rutland Open Air Theatre stage at Tolethorpe Hall will become the set for Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew and for Macbeth, as well as for Agatha Christie’s The Mirror Crack’d, and Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights.

Rehearsals are underway for the performances, which will run from June 3 until August 17.

The Taming of the Shrew begins on June 3 and ends on July 26

The Taming of the Shrew is one of William Shakespeare’s comedies, telling the story of a fiery and strong-willed woman who is ‘tamed’ into marriage. In the Tolethorpe adaptation the play is given a bold makeover for modern times.

Macbeth, meanwhile, explores ambition and the corruptive influence of power, and promises to bring the infamous three witches scene to the theatre’s atmospheric woodland stage.

Macbeth begins on July 1 and ends on August 23

Agatha Christie’s famous murder-mystery The Mirror Crack’d From Side to Side has been adapted for the stage by Rachel Wagstaff, and audiences can enjoy Miss Marple’s sleuthing of a horrendous crime her sleepy home village of St Mary Mead.

The Mirror Crack'd begins on June 10 and ends on August 16

Tolethorpe Youth Drama’s production of Wuthering Heights follows Emma Rice’s adaptation, which gives the gothic novel a lively and fantastical spin.

Wuthering Heights will be performed on July 7, 8 and 9

Tickets for all four productions are available now at www.tolethorpe.co.uk or by emailing boxoffice@tolethorpe.co.uk or by phoning on 01780 917240.

