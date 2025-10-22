Home   What's On   Article

Spooktacular Halloween event at Stamford Recreation Ground

By Suzanne Moon
Published: 05:00, 22 October 2025

Halloween fun and games for children are taking place on Sunday afternoon (October 26).

Spooktacular is a free event at Stamford Recreation Ground, with an interactive quiz and games, crafts, refreshments and a fancy dress competition - including a prize for the best-dressed pet.

Organised by Stamford Town Council, the event is from 1.30pm to 3pm.

Some of those who attended a previous Spooktacular on Stamford Recreation Ground. Photo: Iliffe Media
