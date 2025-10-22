Spooktacular Halloween event at Stamford Recreation Ground
Halloween fun and games for children are taking place on Sunday afternoon (October 26).
Spooktacular is a free event at Stamford Recreation Ground, with an interactive quiz and games, crafts, refreshments and a fancy dress competition - including a prize for the best-dressed pet.
Organised by Stamford Town Council, the event is from 1.30pm to 3pm.
